US expels 12 diplomats from Russia's mission to UN

United Nations: The US has expelled 12 diplomats from Russia's mission to the UN, saying they engaged in espionage activities, a move which Moscow described as a "hostile action" and gross violation of the commitments by the US as host country of the United Nations headquarters.

US Mission to the United Nations Spokesperson Olivia Dalton said that the US has informed the United Nations and the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations that we are beginning the process of expelling twelve intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission who have abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security.

"We are taking this action in accordance with the UN Headquarters Agreement. This action has been in development for several months. Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia was addressing an end of Presidency press conference at the UN Headquarters when he got a telephone call informing him of the expulsion of his diplomats by the US.