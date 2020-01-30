US expands troop, fighter jet presence at Saudi base

Prince Sultan Air Base (Saudi Arabia): Across the vast expanse of this desert air base, hundreds of tents have popped up and a newly arrived squadron of US Air Force F-15E fighters is lined up on the tarmac, flying daily missions over Iraq and Syria.

Off in the distance, two American Patriot missile batteries are scanning the skies, prepared to knock down any Iranian attack against the Saudi kingdom.

The US troop presence here has grown to roughly 2,500 since last summer, when the US announced it had begun deploying forces to what once was a major US military

hub.

The return of the US forces to Prince Sultan Air Base is one of the more dramatic signs of America's decision to beef up troops in the Middle East in response to threats from Iran.

On Wednesday, the top US commander in the Middle East spent a few hours meeting with his commanders and troops here, assessing what he called a "sweet spot" of the US force projection in the region.

Prince Sultan Air Base, said Marine General Frank McKenzie, presents a complicated target for Iran to hit and provides a remote location for US troops, fighter jets and other assets. It also provides greater security for Saudi Arabia, which asked for US help in the wake of an Iranian drone and missile attack on oil facilities in the kingdom last

September.

Right now, the large white tents that flap in the stiff winds give a temporary feel to the mission. But according to Air Force Colonel Jason King, vice commander of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing here, there is "prudent planning" underway that could lead to the tents being replaced with trailers and other more permanent structures.

Saudi Arabia is a decades-long American ally, a relationship initially built on America's dependence on Middle East oil. The military connection has been strong, even during periods of stress in the broader relationship, including in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, attacks in which most of the hijackers were Saudis.

The kingdom also has been harshly criticized in Congress for the 2018 killing of Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and for its role in errant airstrikes in Yemen that have killed or injured many

civilians.

McKenzie is careful when asked how long the US will stay.

"I think this is an important part of our architecture right now and we will continue to evaluate that as we go forward," he said. "It's a well defended place and we can put a lot of combat power here."

The base's future, he told reporters travelling with him, is part of a discussion with Defence Secretary Mark Esper about how many forces are needed in the region. That calculation is being made against the backdrop of President Donald Trump's push to get US forces out of the Middle East and end what he calls America's "endless

wars".