US determined to uphold commitments to ensure 'free & open' Indo-Pacific: Biden to Xi

Washington DC/Beijing: US President Joe Biden discussed with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the importance of a "free and open" Indo-Pacific, and communicated Washington's continued determination to uphold its commitments in the region, including the importance of freedom of navigation and safe overflight to the region's prosperity, the White House said on Tuesday.

During his much-anticipated virtual summit with Xi that lasted for about three and a half hours, President Biden welcomed the opportunity to speak candidly and straightforwardly to President Xi about America's intentions and priorities across a range of issues.

President Biden underscored that the United States will "continue to stand up for its interests and values and, together with our allies and partners, ensure the rules of the road for the 21st century advance an international system that is free, open, and fair," the White House said in a readout of the meeting.

He also discussed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and communicated the continued determination of the United States to uphold its commitments in the region. President Biden reiterated the importance of freedom of navigation and safe overflight to the region's prosperity, the statement said, amidst the Chinese military flexing its muscles in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific region.

Beijing claims almost all of the 1.3 million square mile South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars of international trade pass each year. China has been building military bases on artificial islands in the region also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

On the other hand, Xi, fresh from last week's ruling Communist Party of China Plenum meet endorsing an unprecedented third term for him from next year and perhaps for life, pointed Beijing's "red lines" on a host of issues, including Taiwan, and said China's rise is an "inevitable trend of history" and cannot be stopped.

"Such moves are extremely dangerous, just like playing with fire. Whoever plays with fire will get burnt. The one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques are the political foundation of China-US relations," Xi told Biden.

Previous US administrations have all made clear commitments on this question. "The true status quo of the Taiwan question and what lies at the heart of one-China are as follows: there is but one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing China," he said.