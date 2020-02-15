US defense chief slams China as rising threat to world order

Munich: US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday cast China as a rising threat to world order saying the world's most populous nation steals Western know-how, intimidates smaller neighbours and seeks an "advantage by any means and at any cost."

A frequent critic of China, Esper used an address to an international security conference in Munich, Germany, to give his most comprehensive condemnation yet of a communist country that he said tops the Pentagon's list of potential adversaries, followed by Russia, "rogue states" like North Korea and Iran, and continuing threats from extremist groups.

"The Chinese Communist Party is heading even faster and further in the wrong direction more internal repression, more predatory economic practices, more heavy-handedness, and most concerning for me, a more aggressive military posture, he said.

Esper stressed that the United States does not want conflicts with China, and noted that the US government has provided medical supplies to help China combat a coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 67,000 people. Still, he said Beijing has made clear its long-term intentions and said Europe and the rest of the world must "wake up" to the threats that China poses.

"The Communist Party and its associated organs, including the People's Liberation Army, are increasingly operating in theaters outside its borders, including Europe, and seeking advantage by any means, and at any cost," he said.

"While we often doubt the transparency and forthrightness of Beijing, when it comes to their security aims, we should take the Chinese government at its word," he said.

"They have said that by 2035, the PRC intends to complete its military modernization, and, by 2049, it seeks to dominate Asia as the preeminent global military power." With words that echoed the Trump administration's criticisms of Iran, Esper said China represses its people and threatens its neighbours.