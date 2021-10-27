US, China, Russia join Asia summit amid regional disputes

Kuala Lumpur: President Joe Biden and China's Premier Li Keqiang joined an annual summit of 18 Asia-Pacific nations by video Wednesday, as some regional leaders voiced concern about the sharpening of competition between major powers over trade, Taiwan, democracy and Beijing's increasingly assertive actions in disputed territories.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also speak at the East Asia Summit, a wide-ranging forum on political, security and economic issues organized by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The World Health Organization is expected to brief the leaders on the pandemic, which has set back the economies of the 18 countries representing more than half of the world's population and accounting for over 60% of global GDP.

A White House statement Wednesday said Biden will reaffirm U.S. support for the ASEAN-led regional architecture and discuss his vision for working together with allies and partners to address issues facing the Indo-Pacific region. It was the first time since 2017 that a U.S. president is attending the summit, part of three-day high-level meetings hosted by Brunei, ASEAN's chair this year.

During a separate meeting with ASEAN leaders Tuesday, Biden announced a $100 million initiative to beef up U.S. engagement with the region in the face of China's growth as a national security and economic adversary. Biden called the U.S. relationship with the bloc "essential."

The funding will cover health spending, a new climate initiative, education and programs to bolster economic recovery.

"I want you all to hear directly from me the importance the United States places on its relationship with ASEAN," Biden said. "You can expect to see me showing up and reaching out to you."

Australia announced a $93 million package to support security, climate and health efforts in Southeast Asia, while Morrison defended the new pact with the U.S. and UK., saying it does not change Australia's commitment to ASEAN or the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific — "indeed it reinforces it."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his country shared serious concern with ASEAN about challenges to the free and open maritime order in the East and South China seas, according to Japan's Foreign ministry.