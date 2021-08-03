US approves sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Sets to India

Washington DC: The US has approved the sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Set (JCTS) and related equipment to India for an estimated cost of USD 82 million, a decision which it said will help strengthen the bilateral strategic ties and improve the security of a major defensive partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) delivered the required certification notifying the US Congress of this possible sale on Monday, according to an official statement. Harpoon is an anti-ship missile. The Government of India has requested to buy one Harpoon Joint Common Test Set (JCTS). Also included is one Harpoon Intermediate Level maintenance station; spare and repair parts, support, and test equipment; publications and technical documentation; personnel training; US Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and programme support.