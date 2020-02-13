US announces week-long partial truce with Taliban, says Pentagon
Brussels: The United States has secured a seven-day reduction in violence in talks to help seek a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan, Pentagon chief Mark Esper said Thursday.
The announcement came as NATO defence ministers met in Brussels and a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reported "notable progress" in negotiations with the Islamist insurgents.
"The United States and the Taliban have negotiated a proposal for a seven-day reduction in violence," Esper told reporters, dubbing his meetings with NATO colleagues "productive."
"We've said all along that the best, if not the only, solution in Afghanistan is a political agreement. Progress has been made on that front and we'll have more to report on that soon, I hope." Esper did not say when the partial truce would begin, but on Wednesday a Taliban official told reporter that the group would begin a "reduction of violence" on Friday.
"It is our view that seven days for now is sufficient but in all things our approach to this process will be conditions based, I will say it again, conditions based," Esper said.
"So it will be a continual evaluative process as we move forward, if we go forward." Washington and the insurgents have been locked in gruelling talks that have stretched over more than a year, seeking an end to what has already become America's longest war.
Citing Afghan and US officials, the New York Times has reported that President Donald Trump had given conditional approval to a deal with the Taliban to allow him to start withdrawing US troops.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre fails to invite Mamata at East-West Metro...13 Feb 2020 6:41 PM GMT
Controversial remarks could be one of possible reasons for...13 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
No CM, political leaders invited, ceremony to be...13 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
Doesn't look, feel, smell right when e-tailer makes Rs 6K...13 Feb 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Bureaucratic reshuffle: Debasish Panda appointed finance...13 Feb 2020 6:35 PM GMT