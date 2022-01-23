US and Russia to try more diplomacy amid tensions over Ukraine

Geneva: Top US and Russian diplomats have agreed to keep talking in the standoff over Ukraine, even though their meeting produced no movement in the crisis that has seen Moscow mass tens of thousands of troops at the border and the West ramp up supplies of weapons to Kyiv.

With fears of an invasion of Ukraine running high and seemingly intractable demands, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met for about 90 minutes in Geneva on Friday at what the American said was a "critical moment".

Expectations were low going in, and there was no breakthrough. Blinken told Lavrov the US would give Russia written responses to Moscow's proposals next week and suggested the two would likely meet again shortly after that offering

some hope that any invasion would be delayed for at least a few more days.

Blinken said the US and its allies remain resolute in rejecting Russia's most important demands, which were reiterated Friday. Moscow wants NATO to promise that Ukraine will never be added as a member, that no alliance weapons will be deployed near Russian borders, and that it pull back its forces from Central and Eastern Europe.

Despite that, there was no indication the US responses would be any different from the flat-out rejections already expressed by Washington and its allies, clouding future diplomatic efforts.

"We didn't expect any major breakthroughs to happen today, but I believe we are now on a clearer path to understanding each other's positions," Blinken said after the meeting.

Blinken said he also wanted to use the opportunity to share directly with Lavrov some "concrete ideas to address some of the concerns that you have raised, as well as the deep concerns that many of us have about Russia's actions." Blinken said Lavrov repeated Russia's insistence that it has no plans to invade Ukraine, but the US and its allies were not convinced.

"We're looking at what is visible to all, and it is deeds and actions and not words that make all the difference," he said, adding that Russia should remove its troops from the Ukrainian border if it wanted to prove its point. Lavrov, meanwhile, called the talks "constructive and useful" but declined to characterize the US pledge.