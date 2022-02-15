US again warns Russia of 'severe consequences'

Washington DC: The Biden administration has once again warned Russia of severe consequences in case its forces invade Ukraine and said that the path for diplomacy remains available if the Kremlin chooses to engage constructively.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday that the US is actively working to reach a diplomatic solution to de-escalate the crisis.

Over the weekend, as you all know, the President (Joe Biden) spoke with President (Vladimir) Putin, and we remain engaged with the Russian government in full coordination with our allies and partners, she said.

Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine. The move has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade. However, Russia has repeatedly denied that it plans to invade Ukraine.

The path for diplomacy remains available if Russia chooses to engage constructively, Jean-Pierre said.

However, we are clear-eyed about the prospects of that, given the steps Russia is taking on the ground, she said, as President Biden reached out to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the situation. The White House said in a readout that Biden and Johnson discussed their recent diplomatic engagements with Ukraine and Russia.