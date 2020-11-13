Unwelcome milestone: California nears million cases due to COVID-19 pandemic

Los Angeles (US): A month ago, Antonio Gomez III was a healthy 46-year-old struggling like so many others to balance work and parenting during the Coronavirus pandemic.

This week, he's struggling to breathe after a three-week bout with the virus.

Gomez said he let down his guard to see his parents and contracted one of the nearly 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California.

For months, the virus has hammered the economy, disproportionately affected the poor and upended daily life and now the state and the rest of the country are trying to curb another surge of infections.

California will be the second state behind Texas to eclipse a million known cases. The grim milestone in a state of 40 million comes as the U.S. has surpassed 10 million infections.

The timeline of COVID-19 in America often comes back to California. It had some of the earliest known cases among travelers from China, where the outbreak began.

The Feb. 6 death of a San Jose woman is the first known Coronavirus fatality in the U.S. That same month, California recorded the first U.S. case not related to travel and the first infection spread within the community.

On March 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the nation's first statewide stay-at-home order, shuttering businesses and schools to try to prevent hospital overcrowding.

The spread slowed, but California faced the same challenges as other states: providing enough protective gear for health workers, doing enough testing and providing timely results, tracking infections and those potentially exposed.

As the state tried to balance public health and the economy, cases rose as it relaxed business restrictions. Eleven counties this week had to reimpose limits.