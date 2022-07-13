Unseasonal rain, flooding kill 39 in Afghanistan
Islamabad: Unseasonal rains and flooding have killed at least 39 people -- including nine children - in Afghanistan, the United Nations said Wednesday.
Fourteen other people were wounded, according to the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The rains have caused land to slide, exposing unexploded ordnance from four decades of war and conflict. The mines are being moved and exploded under controlled circumstances to prevent further casualties, said OCHA.
This is the third time that the eastern region has experienced flash flooding in less than a month.
