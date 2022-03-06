Unearthed entire network, family members of bombers: Authorities

Peshawar: Pakistani investigation authorities on Sunday claimed to have uneartherd the entire network and family members of the bombers responsible for the deadly suicide attack on a crowded Shia mosque in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provice that killed 63 people and wounded 200 others, a senior official said.

A suicide bomber, belonging to the ISIS-Khorasan, blew himself up inside a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar, capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, in one of the deadliest attacks in the restive region, bordering Afghanistan.

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif along with Peshawar City Police Chief Ijaz Khan told reporters that a rickshaw driver and facilitator have been traced while the police investigators are very close to family of the bombers as their identification process has been completed.

The development came a day after Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed vowed to arrest the masterminds behind the deadly suicide attack.

FIR has been registered against the unknown accused in Khan Raziq Police Station and forwarded to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police probing

the blast.