Uncharted Brexit waters: Johnson faces 2020 tests

London: After a remarkable political turnaround, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on the verge of taking Britain out of the European Union with the enthusiastic support of a strong majority in Parliament.

After suffering a string of parliamentary defeats over Brexit plus the ignominy of being told by Britain's Supreme Court that his suspension of Parliament last year was unlawful Johnson cruised to victory in the country's December 12 election and finally got his landmark Brexit bill passed before Christmas.

Expectations for the coming year are high, fueled by Johnson's upbeat approach. He promised in his New Year's message that resolving the Brexit stalemate means Britain "can start a new chapter in the history of our country, in which we come together and move forward united, unleashing the enormous potential of the British people."

He pledged to "work my socks off" to unite the country.

The message was pre-recorded; Johnson spent the holiday on the Caribbean island of Mustique with girlfriend Carrie Symonds.

Johnson's predecessor, former Prime Minister Theresa May, was stung by repeated rebukes from a hostile Parliament.

Johnson, however, is in a much stronger position with a healthy Conservative Party majority in the House of Commons after the election that he called two years early.

When Johnson's tenure at 10 Downing Street began in July with a series of defeats in Parliament, many observers said he likely would have the shortest reign of any recent prime minister. Instead, he has won a five-year term and left the main opposition Labour Party in near-total disarray.

With Parliament remade in his image, Johnson expects to split Britain off from the 27 other EU nations on January 31, becoming the first nation ever to leave the bloc.

Then the truly difficult part begins as Britain launches contentious trade talks that will define its new relationship with Europe, its key trading partner.

Momentous changes are coming, but the immediate impact of Britain's departure will be blunted because of a yearlong transition period.

There will still be unfettered trade between Britain and the EU and the free movement of people throughout 2020.

Johnson may have a friendly Parliament at home, but he does not have a warm relationship with EU leaders, who hold much of the leverage in trade talks.

He faces outright hostility from Scotland's leader, whose region wanted to stay in the EU, and questions about whether Brexit may nudge UK member Northern Ireland closer to the Republic of Ireland and threaten its status as part of the UK.

There is intense time pressure on the EU trade talks, which must conclude by the end of 2020 unless both sides agree on an extension by the end of June.