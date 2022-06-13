UN: Week of tribal clashes in Sudan's Darfur kill 100

Cairo: Tribal clashes over the past week in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur have killed around 100 people, the UN refugee agency and a tribal elder said Monday, the latest surge in violence in the restive region.

Toby Harward, a coordinator with the UNHCR, said the fighting grew out of a land dispute between Arab and African tribes in the town of Kulbus in West Darfur province.

Local Arab militias then attacked multiple villages in the area, forcing thousands of people to flee, he said. Abkar al-Toum, a tribal leader in the town, said the dead included at least 62 bodies found burned after militias set more than 20 villages on fire. He said many people were still unaccounted for.

He claimed the attackers gained control of water resources, aggravating the humanitarian situation in the area. He did not elaborate. Abbas Mustafa, a local official, said authorities have deployed more troops to the area.