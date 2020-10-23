UN says Libyan sides sign countrywide cease-fire deal

Geneva: The United Nations said Friday that the two sides in Libyan military talks had reached a historic achievement with a permanent cease-fire agreement across the war-torn North African country.

After mediation this week led by U.N. envoy for Libya Stephanie Turco Williams, the 5+5 Joint Military Commission reached what the U.N. called an important turning point towards peace and stability in Libya. Details were not immediately available, but the two sides were taking part in a signing ceremony in Geneva on Friday morning.

Libya is split between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east. The two sides are backed by an array of local militias as well as regional and foreign powers.

The country was plunged into chaos after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

The road to a permanent cease-fire deal was often long and difficult, Williams said in a press conference in Geneva, noting that there remained a great deal of work to do in the coming weeks to implement the commitments. She expressed hope the agreement will succeed in ending the suffering of Libyans and allowing those displaced by the conflict to return to their homes.

We have had enough suffering, enough bloodshed, said Ali Abushahma, the head of the delegation and a field commander for the U.N.-supported administration in Tripoli. We hope we will change the suffering on all the territories of Libya, especially in the south." I appeal to all Libya: Be one hand, he said.

The meetings this week mark the fourth round of talks involving the Joint Military Commission under the watch of Williams, a former U.S. State Department official.