UN committee to review Taliban credential issue to meet in Nov

United Nations: The UN Credentials Committee that will review the Taliban's communication in which it nominated Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's envoy to the UN is expected to meet next month, with the General Assembly president saying the entire 193-nation strong membership will decide on the matter once the committee submits its findings on who should sit at Kabul's seat in the world body.

Myanmar and Afghanistan were the only two countries out of the 193-nation strong General Assembly membership that did not speak at the just-concluded high-level UNGA week.

Yes, I am in touch with the (Credentials) Committee. Sweden is the chair of the committee. I have communicated the correspondences to the committee chair. Usually, the committee meets in November, brings the report to the General Assembly in December for adoption and I am sure that Sweden will keep to the credentials schedule, President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid said in his first press conference here on Friday.

Shahid was responding to a question on whether he is in contact with the members of the Credentials Committee on the issue of representation of Myanmar and Afghanistan at the UN.

Initially, Afghanistan's Permanent Representative appointed by the ousted Ashraf Ghani-government, Ghulam Isaczai, was listed to speak for the country on the final day of the General Debate on September 27. However, Isaczai withdrew his participation.

The Taliban had written to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres nominating their spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's ambassador to the UN and had asked to participate in the high-level 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Following the February 1 coup in Myanmar, its military rulers have said the country's Ambassador at UN Kyaw Moe Tun has been dismissed and they want Aung Thurein to replace him.

The matter of who represents the two countries at the UN has now gone to the Credentials Committee, currently being chaired by Sweden and with the US, China, Russia, Bahamas, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Bhutan and Chile as members.

Shahid said the Credentials Committee will consider the matters on its agenda and they will submit the report, as other committees do, to the General Assembly.

Of course, the General Assembly as the universal body makes a decision. So it will be the 193 countries who will decide, he said, adding that the Committee will review and submit its findings and then the entire 193 member countries will have the opportunity to decide. This has been the past practice and it's been done many many times .

Shahid further said whenever the UN receives conflicting credentials communications, they are referred to the Committee. Sweden, as chair, will do the consultations and then a report is expected to be submitted to the General Assembly in December.

So I'm waiting for the chair to convene the meeting, he said, adding that the final decision on the credentials will be made by the General Assembly and then communicated to the administration whichever way the General Assembly decides .

Shahid also specified that apart from the letter from the Taliban last month, no other communication has been received from the group.