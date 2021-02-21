UN chief voices appreciation for India's leadership in fight against COVID-19

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has voiced appreciation for India's leadership in the global fight against the Coronavirus pandemic and its efforts to bring a much-needed supply of the COVID-19 vaccines to the world market.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted on Saturday that Guterres, in a letter dated February 17, extends his personal gratitude to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for India's offer of 200,000 doses" of COVID-19 vaccines for UN peacekeepers.

The Secretary-General says India has been a global leader in pandemic response efforts , Tirumurti tweeted, expressing his gratitude to the UN Chief.

In an excerpt of the letter tweeted by Tirumurti, Guterres says, Indeed, India has been a global leader in pandemic response efforts having provided critical medicines, diagnostic kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment to more than 150 countries. Efforts by India in developing and manufacturing one of the two vaccines currently granted Emergency Use Listing by the World Health Organization bring a much-needed supply to the global vaccine market. I also appreciate your continued efforts to support and strengthen the COVAX Facility to ensure more equitable access. COVAX is is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, India, which has been hailed as the pharmacy of the world, announced the gift of 200,000 COVID-19 doses for UN peacekeepers.