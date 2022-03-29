UN chief launches effort for humanitarian cease-fire

United Nations: The United Nations chief launched an initiative Monday to immediately explore possible arrangements for a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine in order to allow the delivery of desperately needed aid and pave the way for serious political negotiations to end the month-long war.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he used his good offices and asked Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, the head of the U.N.'s worldwide humanitarian operations, to explore the possibility of a cease-fire with Russia and Ukraine. He said Griffiths has already made some contacts. I hope that he will be able to go to both Moscow and Kyiv as soon as that becomes possible, Guterres said. It's very important to establish a serious dialogue with both parties in relation to the possibility of this humanitarian cease-fire.

The 193-member U.N. General Assembly, by an overwhelming majority of about 140 nations, has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine twice -- on March 2 and on March 24 -- and Guterres told reporters he thinks this is the moment for the United Nations to assume the initiative."

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the secretary-general said, there has been a senseless loss of thousands of lives, displacement of 10 million people, systematic destruction of homes, schools, hospitals and other essential infrastructure, and skyrocketing food and energy prices worldwide.

Over the past month, U.N. humanitarian agencies and their partners have provided nearly 900,000 people, mainly in eastern Ukraine, with food, shelter, water and hygiene supplies,

he said.