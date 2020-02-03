UK's PM Johnson talks tough on trade; EU demands fishing rights

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is setting out a tough opening gambit Monday in negotiations with the European Union, saying the UK will walk away without a free-trade deal rather than agree to follow rules set by the 27-nation bloc.

Just 60 hours after Britain left the EU, the first country ever to do so, Johnson is digging in his heels about future relations. In a speech to business leaders and international diplomats in London, Johnson plans to say we want a free trade agreement, but not at any cost.

The choice is emphatically not 'deal or no-deal,' Johnson plans to say, according to extracts released by his office.

The question is whether we agree a trading relationship with the EU comparable to Canada's or more like Australia's. Australian-style trade would mean a panoply of new tariffs and other barriers between the U.K. and the EU, its near neighbour and biggest trading partner. Across the Channel, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said the European Union will link any access to its market for British products directly to the access that EU boats will be given to UK waters.

Barnier underscored the difficulties of the trade negotiations with Britain when he highlighted the small but emblematic fisheries industry, which was a key issue in the UK's protracted Brexit divorce deal. Barnier told France Inter radio that there will be no trade deal with the British if there is no reciprocal access deal for our fishermen. Barnier said the two topics will be negotiated at the same time.

In their divorce agreement, Britain and the EU agreed to strike an ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership, including a free trade deal and agreements for security and other areas. They gave themselves 11 months to do it. A post-Brexit transition period, in which relations stay essentially unchanged, runs until the end of 2020. For the rest of this year the U.K. will continue to follow EU rules, although it will no longer have a say in EU decision-making. Britain says it wants a Canada-style free trade agreement with the EU covering both goods and services. But it is adamant it won't agree to follow the EU's entire r ule book in return for unfettered trade, because it wants to be free to diverge in order to strike other new deals around the world.