Ukrainian police, TV broadcasts return to long-occupied city

Mykolaiv: Ukrainian police officers returned on Saturday, along with TV and radio services, to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops, part of fast but cautious efforts to make the only regional capital captured by Russia livable after months of occupation.

Yet one official still described the city as a humanitarian catastrophe.

People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson.

The Ukrainian military said it was overseeing stabilisation measures around the city to make sure it was safe.

The Russian retreat represented a significant setback for the Kremlin some six weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed the Kherson region and three other provinces in southern and eastern Ukraine in breach of international law and declared them Russian territory.

The national police chief of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, said Saturday on Facebook that about 200 officers were at work in the city, setting up checkpoints and documenting evidence of possible war crimes.

Police teams also were working to identify and neutralize unexploded ordnance and one sapper was wounded Saturday while demining an administrative building, Klymenko said.

Ukraine's communications watchdog said national TV and radio broadcasts had resumed in the city, and an adviser to Kherson's mayor said humanitarian aid and supplies had begun to arrive from the neighbouring Mykolaiv region.

But the adviser, Roman Holovnya, described the situation in Kherson as a humanitarian catastrophe. He said the remaining residents lacked water, medicine and food and key basics like bread went unbaked because a lack of electricity.

The occupiers and collaborators did everything possible so that those people who remained in the city suffered as much as possible over those days, weeks, months of waiting for Ukraine's forces to arrive, Holovnya said. Water supplies are practically nonexistent.

The chairman of Khersonoblenergo, the region's prewar power provider, said electricity was being returned to every settlement in the Kherson region immediately after the liberation."