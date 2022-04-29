Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort

Kyiv: Ukraine's leader accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit by Secretary-General Ant nio Guterres, an attack that shattered the capital's tentative return to normality as the focus of the war moved east.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine's forces were holding off Russia's attempted advance in the south and east, as efforts continued to secure safe passage for residents trapped in Mariupol, which has been largely reduced to rubble in a 2-month-long siege.

Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck a residential high-rise and another building. U.S.-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said its journalist Vira Hyrych, who lives in one of the buildings hit, died. Her body was found in the rubble on Friday.

Ten people were wounded in the attack, including at least one who lost a leg, according to Ukraine's emergency services.

In an apparent reference to the same strike, Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday that it had destroyed production buildings at the Artem defense factory in Kyiv. The attack on Kyiv came barely an hour after Zelenskyy held a news conference with Guterres.