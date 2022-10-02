Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive

Kyiv: Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets on Sunday with suicide drones, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war.

Russia's loss of the eastern city of Lyman, which it had been using as a transport and logistics hub, is a new blow to the Kremlin as it seeks to escalate the war by illegally annexing four regions of Ukraine and heightening threats to use nuclear force. Russian President Vladimir Putin's land grab has threatened to push the conflict to a dangerous new level.

It also prompted Ukraine to formally apply for NATO membership, a bid that won backing on Sunday from nine central and eastern European NATO members fearful that Russia's aggression could eventually target them, too.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Sunday that his forces now control Lyman: As of 12.30 pm (0930 GMT) Lyman is cleared fully. Thank you to our militaries, our warriors," he said in a video address.

Russia's military didn't comment on the situation in Lyman on Sunday, after announcing Saturday that it was withdrawing its forces there to more favorable positions.

The British military described the recapture of Lyman as a significant political setback for Moscow. Taking the city paves the way for Ukrainian troops to potentially push farther into Russian-occupied territory.

In southern Ukraine, Zelenskyy's hometown of Krivyi Rih came under Russian attack by a suicide drone that destroyed two stories of a school early on Sunday, said Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region. Russia in recent weeks has begun using Iranian-made suicide drones to attack targets in Ukraine. In southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force shot down five Iranian-made drones overnight, while two others made it through air defences.