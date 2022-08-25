Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war

Kyiv: Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens as Ukraine observed its Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marked exactly six months since the start of Russia's military invasion.

Authorities in the capital banned large-scale gatherings until Thursday, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly heavy Russian missile attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the public to be vigilant.

Russian provocations and brutal strikes are a possibility, Zelenskyy said in a statement. Please strictly follow the safety rules. Please observe the curfew. Pay attention to the air sirens. Pay attention to official announcements. And remember: We must all achieve victory together.

A small number of residents gathered at Kyiv's central square, where destroyed Russian tanks and mobile artillery were put on display over the weekend, and the national anthem is played every day at 7 am local time.

I can't sleep at night because of what I see and hear about what is being done in Ukraine," a retiree who identified herself only by her first name, Tetyana, said, her voice shaking with emotion.

This is not a war. It is the destruction of the Ukrainian people," she said.

Wednesday's holiday commemorates Ukraine's 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

Six months ago, Russia declared war on us. On February 24, all of Ukraine heard explosions and gunshots. On February 24, we were told: You have no chance. On August 24, we say: Happy Independence Day, Ukraine! Zelenskyy said in an Independence

Day message.