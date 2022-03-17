Ukraine joins European grid, ending dependence on Russia

Berlin: Engineers have linked Ukraine to an electricity grid spanning much of continental Europe, allowing the country to decouple its power system from hostile Russia, officials said Wednesday.

Belgium-based ENTSO-E, which represents dozens of transmission system operators in Europe, said the electricity grids of Ukraine and its smaller neighbour Moldova were successfully synchronized with the Continental European Power System on a trial basis.

"This is a significant milestone, the group said.

Grid operators had been preparing such a move after Russia's annexation of

Crimea in 2014.