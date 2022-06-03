Ukraine faces grinding campaign as it waits for weapons

Kyiv: Ukrainian forces locked in a grinding battle for control of the country's east struggled to hold off Russian troops and buy themselves some time Thursday while they await the arrival of the advanced rockets and anti-aircraft weapons promised by the West.

With the arms deliveries possibly weeks away, Ukraine is looking at a prolonged period of grueling combat, military analysts said.

There's a time lag, so the next few weeks are going to be pretty tough for our Ukrainian friends, said retired US Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, former commanding general of US Army forces in Europe.

Ukraine is intent on exhausting Russian forces, as evidenced by street-to-street fighting in the critical eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said.

And this can go on for quite some time, he warned.

Britain on Thursday pledged to send sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine, joining the US and Germany in equipping the country with some of the advanced weapons Kyiv had been begging for to shoot down aircraft and destroy artillery and supply lines.

Western arms have been critical to Ukraine's success in stymieing Russia's much larger and better-equipped military during the war, which was in its 99th day Thursday.

The Kremlin warned of absolutely undesirable and rather unpleasant scenarios if the latest Western-supplied weapons are fired into Russia.

This pumping of Ukraine with weapons ... will bring more suffering to Ukraine, which is merely a tool in the hands of those countries that supply it with weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russian forces continued to pound towns and cities overnight and to tighten their grip on Sievierodonetsk in the eastern industrial Donbas region, which Moscow is intent on seizing.