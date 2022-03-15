Ukraine capital under fire as NATO leaders visit Kyiv

Kyiv: Russia's offensive in Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv on Tuesday, with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighbourhood as the leaders of three NATO member countries planned a visit to the embattled capital.

Shortly before dawn, large explosions thundered across Kyiv from what Ukrainian authorities said was artillery strikes.

At least one person was killed and many others remained trapped inside as shelling ignited a huge fire and a frantic rescue effort in a 15-story apartment building.

Shockwaves from an explosion also damaged the entry to a downtown subway station that has been used as a bomb shelter.

City authorities tweeted an image of the blown-out facade, saying trains would no longer stop at the station.

As Russia stepped up its assault on Kyiv, the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia set out for Ukraine's embattled capital by train to show support for the country.

The aim of the visit is to express the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet. He was joined by Janez Jansa of Slovenia, Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland's de-facto leader.

EU officials characterized the visit as one the central European leaders had undertaken independently despite security risks. The 27-nation bloc's other leaders were informed of the trip but did not sanction it, EU officials said.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators also planned to hold a second day of talks as the offensive in Ukraine entered its 21st day. When Russia launched the war nearly three weeks ago, fear of an imminent invasion gripped the Ukrainian capital, as residents slept night after night in subway stations or crammed onto trains to flee. But as the Russian offensive bogged down, Kyiv saw a

relative lull.