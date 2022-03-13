UK to provide £350 to families welcoming Ukrainian refugees into homes

London: The UK government on Sunday announced to provide 350 pounds (USD 456) per month allowance to families who welcome Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war zone into their homes.

UK Housing Secretary Michael Gove said during television interviews that he expects thousands of refugees to be able to benefit from additional schemes, which will include 10,000 pounds (USD 13,000) per head grants for local councils to meet the additional needs of

those fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The minister said the refugees would also have access to the taxpayer-funded National Health Service (NHS).

"For each individual who comes, just over 10,000 pounds per individual will be available to local authorities, Gove told Sky News.

"And then there'll be additional payments for those children who are of school age and need to be accommodated within the education system. Everyone will have access to full NHS care, including mental health," he said.