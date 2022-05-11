UK signs security declarations with Sweden and Finland

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is touring across Europe on Wednesday to sign declarations with Sweden and Finland to reinforce their security with a pledge to assist in the event of an attack, against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Downing Street said the declarations will see a step-change in defence and security cooperation between the UK and each country, intensifying intelligence sharing, accelerating joint military training, exercising and deployments, and bolstering security across all three countries and northern Europe.

They will also see the UK bolster its collaboration on traditional threats facing all three nations, while working with Sweden and Finland to tackle new geopolitical challenges, such as hybrid and cyber threats.

"We are steadfast and unequivocal in our support to both Sweden and Finland and the signing of these security declarations is a symbol of the everlasting assurance between our nations," said Johnson.

"When Europe celebrated VE [Victory in Europe] Day in 1945 a victory that was of course in no small part ensured by the heroism of the Russian people we hoped that peace on our continent endure. Well (Russian President) Putin's bloodthirsty campaign against a sovereign nation has put an end to that hope, he said, with reference to the end of the Second World War.