UK police make 47 arrests in Leicester

London: Leaders of the Hindu and Muslim communities in the eastern England city of Leicester presented a united front on Tuesday as they appealed for harmony in the wake of violent clashes following an India-Pakistan cricket match, which has led to 47 arrests.

Pradyumna Das, President of the city's ISKCON Temple, read out a statement joined by community leaders outside a mosque in the city to express sadness over the violence which escalated over the weekend.

The community leaders demanded that the inciters of hatred leave Leicester alone and called for an immediate cessation of provocation and violence, both in thought and behaviour.

Our message to anyone that sows disharmony between us is clear: we will not let you succeed. We ask all to respect the sanctity of religious places, both mosques and mandirs alike whether provocation with loud music, flag bearing, derogatory chants or physical attacks against the fabric of worship. This is not acceptable nor upheld by our faiths, the statement said. We are a strong family, we will work together to resolve whatever concern may arise we do not need to call up any assistance from outside our city. Leicester has no place for any foreign extremist ideology that causes division, he said, highlighting that Hindus and Muslims have lived harmoniously in the city for over half a century.

It came as police patrols continued in the city as the Indian High Commission in London issued a strongly worded statement condemning the violence against the Indian community and called for protection for those affected.

Leicestershire Police said a 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon during clashes in the city. Amos Noronha, from the local area, appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court after his arrest during Saturday's incident and was quickly charged due to overwhelming evidence. It follows a weekend of what the police termed as serious disorder and significant aggression as Hindu and Muslim groups clashed in the wake of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match in Dubai at the end of last month.