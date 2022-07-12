UK PM race widens with foreign minister Liz Truss entering the fray

London: The race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and the next British prime minister widened further on Monday as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss became another high-profile contestant entering the fray to go head-to-head with British Indian former minister Rishi Sunak.

Truss' junior minister in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Muzaffarabad-born Rehman Chishti, also entered the contest to become the second Pakistani-origin minister alongside UK-born former Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

It takes the total number of candidates to 11, including Indian-origin Attorney General Suella Braverman, Iraqi-origin Nadhim Zahawi, Nigerian-origin Kemi Bedanoch, Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat, former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Another senior Indian-origin candidate considering a leadership bid is UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is expected to pitch herself as a committed Brexiteer and is reportedly looking to bring other Brexit hardliners, like Braverman and Badenoch, into her camp.

It comes as the 1922 Committee of backbench parliamentarians, in charge of setting the rules and timeframe for the Conservative Party leadership election, will be holding a crucial meeting later

on Monday.

The rules of the game and the deadline for a final list of initial candidates will become clearer at the end of those discussions, chaired by senior Tory MP Sir Graham Brady.

It will be a two-stage process, with Conservative MPs whittling down the field to two final candidates through successive rounds of voting, before the wider Tory party membership elect their winner.