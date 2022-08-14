UK PM race: Liz Truss in commanding lead over Rishi Sunak

London: The UK prime ministerial race frontrunner, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, continues to hold on to a commanding 22-point lead over former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership contest, according to a new survey of Tory members on Sunday.

In an Opinium poll for The Observer' newspaper of 570 Conservative members with a vote in the election, Truss is on 61 per cent and the British Indian former minister is on 39 per cent. With under three weeks to go before the September 2 deadline for postal and online votes to be cast by the membership to elect a successor to outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sunak seems to have closed the gap only slightly in recent days.

From the moment we knew the final two candidates, it has been clear that Truss has had all the momentum, and our latest poll sets out just how large her lead among the party members has become, Chris Curtis of Opinium told the newspaper.

With many members having already returned their ballot papers, it is now very unlikely Truss won't become Prime Minister in September. It's clear that Sunak's biggest problem is trust. While some members respect his economic arguments, this hasn't been enough to overcome the view among members that he isn't honest or trustworthy enough for the top job, particularly after he called for Johnson to go, he said. When offered the choice of Johnson still being in No. 10 Downing Street, or Truss taking over, around 63 per cent of Tory members polled said they would prefer Johnson to be still in charge against 22 per cent who wanted Truss.