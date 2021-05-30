UK PM Johnson marries his fiancee in private ceremony

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a small ceremony in London, the Downing Street said on Sunday.

The couple tied the knot at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral with a small group of their friends and family present for the ceremony.

"The Prime Minister and Ms. Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral," a Downing Street spokesman said. "The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer." The wedding was officiated by Father Daniel Humphreys, who had given the couple pre-marriage instructions, and oversaw the baptism of their son Wilfred, who was born in April 2020.

This is the first marriage for 33-year-old Carrie Johnson, while it is the 56-year-old prime minister's third.

In February 2020, the couple revealed that they were engaged and that she was pregnant.