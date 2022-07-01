UK PM hit with another drunken scandal
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, still under the shadow of the partygate scandal of COVID law-breaching parties in Downing Street, has been hit with yet another drunken scandal as an ally in charge of discipline within the governing party resigned.
Chris Pincher, 52, stepped down as the Deputy Chief Whip of the Conservative Party on Thursday night after admitting in his resignation letter that he "drank far too much" and "embarrassed myself and other people". There have been growing calls for Johnson to suspend him from the party.
