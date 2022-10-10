UK PM hands trade min's job to Rishi Sunak's ally

London: British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday handed a junior trade minister's job to an ally of her leadership rival Rishi Sunak, in a move seen as an attempt to rally the governing Conservative Party behind her and curb rebellious moves on the backbenches.

Greg Hands, a vocal supporter of the former Indian-origin Chancellor, replaced Conor Burns as Minister of State in charge of Trade Policy in the Department for International Trade (DIT) after the latter was sacked recently following allegations of serious misconduct.

Hands was one of Sunak's high-profile backers in the Conservative Party leadership contest and his inclusion was welcomed by other Sunak loyalists as a sign that Truss wants to build bridges with that faction of the party.

No one is more experienced and knowledgeable than Greg Hands on trade. A welcome addition back to the Liz Truss government, tweeted former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, also a staunch Sunak supporter.

Sunak, the first British Indian candidate to compete for the top job at 10 Downing Street, was defeated in the Tory membership voting round last month after being a consistent frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson among the governing party's MPs in the shortlisting phase of the leadership battle in July. agencies