UK PM addresses Ukraine Parliament, pledges more military support

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday became the first world leader to address the Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, when he hailed the country's finest hour in the conflict with Russia.

Setting out details of GBP 300 million in extra military support, Johnson invoked the spirit of Britain's war-time Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, in his address via video-link.

The additional military support will cover radars to pinpoint the artillery, heavy lift drones to carry crucial supplies to isolated forces and thousands of night vision devices as the UK leader pledged to continue to support Ukraine with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid .

"This is Ukraine's finest hour, that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come," said Johnson.

"Your children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians taught the world that the brute force of an aggressor counts for nothing against the moral force of a people determined to be free,"

he said.

In the coming weeks, we in the UK will send you Brimstone anti-ship missiles and Stormer anti-aircraft systems,

he added.