UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away

London: Britain published its opening demands for trade talks with the European Union on Thursday, delivering a blunt threat to walk away from the table if there is no progress within four

months.

The two sides appear headed for a rocky first round of negotiations as they try to forge a new relationship following the UK's departure from the now 27-nation

bloc.

Britain and the EU both say they want to reach a free trade agreement, but have starkly divergent views on how it should be overseen and what constitutes fair competition between their two economies.

The EU says Britain must agree to follow the bloc's rules in areas ranging from state aid to environmental protections, and give European boats access to UK fishing waters, if the two sides are to strike a good

deal.

But the UK is demanding the right to diverge from the bloc's rules in order to strike new trade deals around the world and bolster the British economy.

In pursuit of a deal we will not trade away our sovereignty, Michael Gove, the minister in charge of Brexit preparations, told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

