UK MP dies after being stabbed during constituency meeting

London: A 69-year-old Member of Parliament (MP) from the UK's ruling Conservative Party died on Friday after he was stabbed while meeting his constituents in south-east England.

Sir David Amess, who represented Southend West in Essex, was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea during a routine constituency surgery meeting to address the concerns of local residents. According to UK media reports, a man is believed to have walked into the meeting and stabbed him multiple times.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion (of) murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea," Essex Police said in a statement. "We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday 15 October). We attended and found a man injured. He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene, the statement said.

"A 25 year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered. He is currently in custody. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident," it added.

Tributes began pouring in for the long-serving Tory MP from his party colleagues and others within the political field. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Amess was a "great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role".

"Let us remember him and what he did with his life," he said. UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said on Twitter: "Rest In Peace Sir David. You were a champion for animal welfare, the less fortunate, and the people of Southend West. You will be missed by many."