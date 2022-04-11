UK inquiry launched into Akshata Murty's tax affairs leak

London: An internal inquiry has been launched into how the tax affairs of Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, were leaked to a newspaper, according to UK media reports on Sunday.

The Whitehall investigation within UK government quarters will look into how the information about the non-domicile status of the wife of Chancellor Rishi Sunak was passed on to 'The Independent' newspaper, which first published the story earlier this week.

According to The Sunday Timesk's team believes an Opposition Labour Party supporting government official dubbed "red throat" is responsible for the leak.

There's going to be a full Cabinet Office and HM Treasury investigation into who had that information and if anyone has requested that information. Divulging the tax status of a private individual is a criminal offence, the paper quoted an unnamed senior government official as saying. The revelation that the Chancellor's wife, who is an Indian national, was "non-domiciled" in the UK for tax purposes meant she was not legally bound to pay taxes on her overseas earnings.

This led to allegations of hypocrisy from the Opposition benches, pointing to recent tax rises imposed by the Indian-origin finance minister. The Labour Party accused his family of potentially saving millions as a result of Murty's tax arrangement.