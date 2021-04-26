UK extends Covid vaccination to all aged 44 years and above

London: Everyone aged 44 and above in Britain will now be able to book their COVID-19 jab starting on Monday as the UK's National Health Service (NHS) vaccine programme expands further to more younger age groups.

Around half a million 44-year-olds will receive a text message inviting them to get their jab through the National Booking Service, with England's top doctor urging people to come forward for their jab when they are invited.

The move to the next age cohort in the vaccination programme comes alongside the latest NHS figures showing that more than two-thirds of people aged 45 to 49 have now been vaccinated as the programme moves through age and risk-based cohorts.

"Now that 95 per cent of all over 50s have had their first jab, and more than two-thirds of those aged 45-49, we are opening up vaccinations to 44-year olds, said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

'The biggest vaccination programme in NHS history has delivered 45.5 million doses so far across the UK, and we are on track to offer a jab to all adults by the end of July. I encourage everyone who is 44 to book an appointment to get the jab it will protect you and your loved ones, and help put this pandemic behind us, he said.