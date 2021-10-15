UK: Cheaper Covid tests for returning vaccinated travellers

London: Fully vaccinated travellers returning to England from countries not on the travel ban red list can take a COVID-19 negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT) instead of the more expensive Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test under new rules effective from October 24.

Travellers vaccinated in over 100 countries and territories, including India, will also be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents, the government said.

These eligible fully vaccinated passengers arriving in England from countries not on the red list can take an LFT on or before day two of their arrival from October 24, rather than PCR tests.

The LFTs can be booked from October 22 and are largely aimed at families planning a break during the upcoming school holidays at the end of this month.

We want to make going abroad easier and cheaper, whether you're travelling for work or visiting friends and family, said UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Lateral Flow Tests will be available later this month for those returning from half term holidays. This change to testing is only possible thanks to the incredible progress of our vaccination programme, which means we can safely open up travel as we learn to live with the virus, he said.

Travellers will be able to order cheaper LFTs from private testing providers as an alternative to a PCR, offering faster results.

The list of approved private providers will go live on GOV.UK later this month.

Passengers will need to take a photo of their LFT and booking reference supplied by the private provider and send it back to them to verify the result.

Today's rule changes will make testing on arrival simpler and cheaper for people across the country who are looking forward to well-earned breaks for this October half term, said UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.