UAE-based Indian expats call for peace amid Delhi violence

Dubai : Indian expats based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have called for peace in Delhi, adding they were shocked and worried over the ongoing violence in the Indian capital city which has so far killed 33 people.

Violence erupted between pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act groups in areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri in northeast Delhi on Sunday.

Besides the casualties, over 200 people were injured in the violence.

"I have been staying in the UAE for many years and we have seen peace and harmony among the communities of different backgrounds. However, what is happening in Delhi is disheartening, especially for those of us who hail from the same city," the Khaleej Times quoted Dubai resident Nadeem Hasan as saying on Wednesday.

"The people of the city should protect each other and stand for each other. This is the beauty of our country and Delhi sees people from across the country who live and work together... We stand by the people of Delhi in these tough times and hope that we shall be able to overcome these times as we have faith in our country and its people."

Seema Ansari, whose in-laws and cousins reside in New Delhi, said the very thought of riots and violence was making her nervous.

"The situation is very volatile and tense in Delhi. Our folks in Delhi have been spending sleepless nights not knowing when the situation may spiral out of control," Ansari told the Khaleej Times.

Abu Dhabi resident Meraj Siddiqui, a graduate from Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, said his close friends who were staying in one of the areas that were attacked by the mob escaped from danger as they were away for a couple of days.

"My close friend and his wife were lucky enough to escape the violence. However, two of their neighbours were killed I am scared for my family and friends and have been calling them/messaging them constantly.

"All I can do now is pray and appeal people to restrain themselves and not get provoked by hate speeches," the Khaleej Times quoted Siddiqui as saying.