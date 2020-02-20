Two killed as train derails in Australia
Canberra: Two passengers were killed and several others injured when an express train derailed near the Victorian town of Wallan in Australia on Thursday, officials said.
Victoria's Country Fire Authority said that five carriages, along with the engine, derailed and that helicopters and ambulances were at the scene to assess injuries and transport victims.
According to the emergency services, an injured person was airlifted to a hospital in Melbourne, BBC reported.
Images showed a number of derailed and twisted carriages, with one listing on its side. However, the cause of derailment is not yet known.
Paramedics from Ambulance Victoria said: "A large number of people are being assessed but are not believed to be seriously injured."
The train moving from Sydney to Melbourne was carrying around 160 passengers when its some carriages went off track some 45km north of Melbourne, the Victorian state capital.
