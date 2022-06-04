Two elephants dead after knocked down by train in Sri Lanka
Colombo: Two wild elephants have been killed and one injured after they were knocked down by a speeding goods train in Sri Lanka's Anuradhapura District, an incident that also led to the derailment of the train.
The accident occurred on Friday night in the Thalpathakanda area, Lanka First, an online news portal reported.
The Anuradhapura Railway Control Room said that the wild elephants collided with a train transporting wheat flour to Seeduwa, a suburb in the Western Province of Sri Lanka.
The control room said the goods train also derailed.
The train services on the Batticaloa route have been suspended after the accident.
The Railway Control Room said that teams have been deployed to restore movement along the train route.
Elephants are revered in Sri Lanka but also endangered.
In 2011, the country's first elephant census found their population to be about 6,000.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
As Cong camps in Udaipur, resentment among some party MLAs spills out4 Jun 2022 6:36 AM GMT
PM Modi to address programme on 'Save Soil Movement' on Sunday4 Jun 2022 6:30 AM GMT
Moosewala case: Punjab govt request for probe by sitting HC judge...4 Jun 2022 6:20 AM GMT
Fire at chemical factory in Delhi, 5 firefighters hospitalised4 Jun 2022 6:17 AM GMT
Minor girl gang-raped in Hyderabad4 Jun 2022 6:15 AM GMT