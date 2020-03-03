Twitter staff told to work from home over virus fears
San Francisco: Twitter staff across the world were asked to work from home starting Monday in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly new coronavirus epidemic.
At the same time, thousands of staff at Google's European headquarters in Ireland were told to stay away for the day after one employee reported flu-like symptoms.
The outbreak has spread across the world since emerging in central China late last year, killing more than 3,100 people, infecting over 90,000, and prompting a wave of travel restrictions.
Twitter's decision to ask its staff to avoid the office follows similar requests by governments in virus hotspots.
"We are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they're able," Twitter human resources chief Jennifer Christie said in a Monday blog post.
"Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us -- and the world around us." Working from home will be mandatory for employees at the company's South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan offices, Christie said.
South Korea has recorded nearly 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections -- the largest number outside mainland China -- along with 28 deaths. More than half of the cases have been linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive religious group often described as a cult.
Japan's government has urged the closure of schools nationwide and employers to give their staff permission to work remotely.
Most civil servants in Hong Kong returned to work on Monday after they were asked to work from home for a month. The financial hub has recorded 100 cases of the infection.
Twitter had already announced the suspension of "non-critical" business travel and events last week.
Google employees some 8,000 staff and contractors in the Irish capital. "We continue to take precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of our workforce," a spokesperson said in a statement.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Netanyahu begins talks to form coalition government3 March 2020 5:18 PM GMT
Taliban attacks Afghan army bases, throwing peace talks into...3 March 2020 5:17 PM GMT
North Korea weapons test was 'long-range artillery': KCNA3 March 2020 5:16 PM GMT
18 killed as boat sinks in Brazilian Amazon3 March 2020 5:16 PM GMT
Don't spare anyone involved in violence: CM requests PM3 March 2020 5:14 PM GMT