Turkish FM in Saudi Arabia to mend ties

Dubai: Turkey's top diplomat met with his counterpart in Saudi Arabia Tuesday on his first official trip in years, as the country pushes to repair damaged ties with the kingdom that reached a low point over the 2018 killing in Istanbul of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

We discussed in an open and sincere way what can be done in our bilateral relations, the areas where we have problems, how we can resolve them, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters after his meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

We decided to continue our dialogue," he added.