Turkey's President Erdogan still against Finnish, Swedish NATO bids
Istanbul: Turkey's president has told journalists he still intends to block Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said meetings this week with Finnish and Swedish delegations had not been at the expected level , noting there had been no steps taken to alleviate Turkey's security concerns.
As long as Tayyip Erdogan is at the head of the Republic of Turkey, we cannot say yes' to countries that support terror joining NATO, he told journalists on his plane following a visit to Azerbaijan Saturday, according to the daily Hurriyet newspaper.
Erdogan referred to an interview on Swedish state television with Salih Muslim, a member of the Syrian Kurdish administration in northeast Syria, on the night of the delegation meeting.
He cited this as evidence of Sweden's support for Syrian Kurdish militants that Turkey views as an extension of an outlawed Kurdish group that has led an insurgency against Turkey since 1984.
They are not honest or genuine, Erdogan said and vowed to not allow countries that nuzzle terrorists to their bosom, feed terrorists on their laps .
He also accused Germany, France and the Netherlands of committing the same mistake of supporting terror.
The Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, forms the backbone of US-led forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.
Turkey has been fighting the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, since 1984 inside Turkey and northern Iraq, where it has stepped up its
operations.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Telangana reports 2nd highest GSDP growth rate in 2021-2229 May 2022 7:29 PM GMT
Patnaik announces four BJD candidates for RS polls29 May 2022 7:28 PM GMT
'Centre playing dirty politics; if Bengal's dues not cleared, TMC will ...29 May 2022 7:27 PM GMT
L-G to officials: Submit action plan for razing garbage mounds29 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Madrid win Champions League final marred by crowd chaos29 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT