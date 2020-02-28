Trump's trip demonstrates value US places on ties with India: Pompeo

Washington DC: President Donald Trump's just-concluded maiden official visit to India demonstrates the value Washington places on its ties with New Delhi, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, underlining the shared interests and traditions that unite the world's two biggest democracies.

President Trump and his family visited India from February 24 to 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump was accompanied by top brass of his administration, including National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

During his stay, the US President addressed a massive rally in Ahmedabad along with Modi, visited Agra and held official meetings in New Delhi.

Trump described the US' relationship with India now as "extraordinary" and said a lot of progress was made in the bilateral ties during his maiden official visit to the "incredible country".

Trump's "first official trip to India this week demonstrates the value the US places on the US-India partnership," Pompeo said in a tweet on Thursday.

"Democratic traditions unite us, shared interests bond us, and under the President's leadership our partnership has and will only grow stronger," Pompeo said as he re-tweeted the White House post with Trump's remarks.

"As we deepen our partnership with India, we remember that our two countries have always been united by shared traditions of democracy and constitutions that protect freedom, individual rights, and the rule of law," Trump said in the White House post that also had four pictures of his meetings with Prime Minister

Modi.

In a series of tweets, Acting Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells said that excellent progress was made during the presidential visit to India.

"Excellent progress made this week in US India partnership," she said.