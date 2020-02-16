Trump's Mideast plan 'will be buried', says Palestinian PM

Munich: The Palestinian prime minister lashed out Sunday at US President Donald Trump's proposal to end the Mideast conflict, saying it would be "buried very soon."

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Mohammad Shtayyeh said the US plan was "no more than a memo of understanding between (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Trump."

Shtayyeh criticised the fact that the proposal would leave a future Palestinian state fragmented and with "no sovereignty," allowing Israel to annex large parts of the West Bank.

He urged other countries to reject the Trump proposal while maintaining that Palestinians "are open to serious negotiations."