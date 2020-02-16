Trump's Mideast plan 'will be buried', says Palestinian PM
Munich: The Palestinian prime minister lashed out Sunday at US President Donald Trump's proposal to end the Mideast conflict, saying it would be "buried very soon."
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Mohammad Shtayyeh said the US plan was "no more than a memo of understanding between (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Trump."
Shtayyeh criticised the fact that the proposal would leave a future Palestinian state fragmented and with "no sovereignty," allowing Israel to annex large parts of the West Bank.
He urged other countries to reject the Trump proposal while maintaining that Palestinians "are open to serious negotiations."
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
We will work for all: Kejriwal16 Feb 2020 6:16 PM GMT
'Despite pressure, we stand firm by our decision'16 Feb 2020 6:16 PM GMT
India known for peaceful co-existence of all religions:...16 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Shaheen Bagh protesters return after cops say 'no...16 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
J&K extends 2G data services till February 2416 Feb 2020 6:14 PM GMT