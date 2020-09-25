Trump will accept results of free-and-fair presidential polls, says White House

Washington DC: President Donald Trump will accept the results of a "free and fair" election, his press secretary has said, allaying fears triggered after he yet again sowed doubts about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost the November 3 presidential polls.

Asked whether he will leave the White House peacefully if he loses the election, Trump responded: "Well, we're going to have to see what happens."

"We are going to have to see what happens, you know that. I have been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster...," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference on Wednesday.

Responding to a question from a reporter on Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday: "The president will accept the results of a free and fair election. But I think that your question is more fitting to be asked of Democrats, who have already been on the record saying they will not accept the results of an election.

"I am referring to the president being asked if there would be a peaceful transfer of power and he did not say yes. So I am asking, will there be a peaceful transfer of power if he loses this election?" the reporter asked.

"I believe that question asked by the Playboy reporter - in fact, I think, have it right here - he (Trump) was asked win, lose or draw, whether he would accept the transfer of power. I am not entirely sure if he won, why would he accept a transfer of power. That is maybe the deranged wish of that reporter, but that is not how governing works," McEnany said.