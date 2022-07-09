Trump WH counsel gives 1/6 testimony

Washington: Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone did not contradict testimony of previous witnesses as he appeared Friday before the Jan. 6 committee, a gruelling daylong private session that produced new information to be divulged in future public hearings, one lawmaker said. Cipollone was a highly sought-after witness, especially after bombshell testimony that he tried to prevent Donald Trump from challenging the 2020 election results and worked to stop the defeated president from joining the violent mob that laid siege to the Capitol, they said.

He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said late Friday. Lofgren, a committee member, clarified that not contradicting is not the same as confirming. In some cases the former White House lawyer was not present for the events described or couldn't recall with precision" some details, she said. He was candid with the committee, he was careful in his answers, said Lofgren.

And I think we did learn a few things, which we will be rolling out in the hearings to come. Cipollone's central role came into focus during a surprise committee hearing last week when former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson described his repeated efforts to stop Trump from joining the mob at the Capitol.